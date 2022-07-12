Nelson Mandela statue unveiled at Namboole stadium’s entrance

In commemoration of former South African president Nelson Mandela, Sports State Minister Hamson Obua and the South African minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor have unveiled the Mandela Statue at the entrance of the Namboole Stadium. The statue, built-in 2016 was commissioned in memory of the former president for whom the Namboole stadium was named after. The occasion was called to mark what would have been Mandela's 104th birthday, on July 18.