Vipers SC appoint Ivan Jacky Minnaert as head coach for 2025-26 season

Vipers SC have unveiled Ivan Jacky Minnaert as head coach for the 2025/26 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season. The Belgian will work alongside John Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, the duo who guided Vipers to a league and cup double last season. Minnaert joins from Fassell FC of Liberia, where he led the team to the league title last season.