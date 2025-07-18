Sekikubo to petition NRM over primary loss, cites election irregularities

Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Sekikubo has threatened to petition the Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, over his loss to retired Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande in the party primaries. Sekikubo contends that the party’s elections were unfair and marred by violence and the ferrying of voters—irregularities he says cannot go unchallenged. However, in a move aimed at blocking Sekikubo, NRM officials in Sembabule have vowed not to allow any independent or opposition candidates during the 2026 general elections.