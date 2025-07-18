NRM sets up election tribunal to receive complaints from aggrieved parties
NRM party members in the West Nile vote for flag bearers amid concerns over election integrity
Tense vote tallying in Mubende as Buwekula County MP winner declared
Tension rises as NRM primary results delay in Tororo and Bududa districts
Vipers SC appoint Ivan Jacky Minnaert as head coach for 2025-26 season
Abel Chelangat won 2024 Rwenzori Marathon in record time
NRM primary winners in Kampala vow to wrestle seats from opposition ahead of 2026 polls
Presidential nominations rescheduled to September 23–24, 2025
Sekikubo to petition NRM over primary loss, cites election irregularities
Cricket Cranes bounce back with dominant win over Nigeria
Vipers SC eyanjudde Ivan Jacky Minnaert ng'omutendesi waayo omupya
Akamyufu e Rwampala ne Rubanda: Ab’eby'okulonda bakwatiddwa, amasasi gaanyoose e Rubanda
Akamyufu ke Toro: Waliwo ba minisita be bakubye akalulu mu kamyufu ka NRM
Akamyufu mu Kampala: Abaawangudde batandise okwepikira akalulu ka 2026
ZUNGULU: Ebibiina bannabyabufuzi byebakola baatandise kubiwa bubonero bwa Lusaniya