Presidential nominations rescheduled to September 23–24, 2025

The presidential nominations, which were initially scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd, 2025, have been rescheduled to September 23rd and 24th this year. The Electoral Commission says the changes are intended to create sufficient time for key activities that follow the nomination process. The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, stated that keeping the original dates would have shortened the campaign period.