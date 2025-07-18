Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Four Butambala District officials remanded over stealing fuel worth Shs480m 
  • 2 World Slovenia passes assisted dying law
  • 3 World Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations
  • 4 National Makerere launches grants initiative to boost research excellence
  • 5 National Unlicensed homes put children at risk