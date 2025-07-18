Cricket Cranes bounce back with dominant win over Nigeria

The Uganda Cricket Cranes bounced back from their opening day defeat with a dominant 77-run victory over Nigeria today at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, in the ongoing Pearl of Africa Series. Uganda won the toss and opted to bat first, posting an impressive 180 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. In response, Nigeria’s chase was restricted to just 85 runs in 18 overs, with five wickets down. Uganda will return to action tomorrow as they take on the United Arab Emirates.