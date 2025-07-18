Tension rises as NRM primary results delay in Tororo and Bududa districts

Some National Resistance Movement (NRM) electorates and participants in the parliamentary primary elections are still waiting for results, more than 24 hours after voting. In Tororo District, results from Kisoko Sub-county had yet to be delivered to the tally centre in Tororo Municipality. A similar situation unfolded in Bududa District, where former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agness Nandutu, accused officials of tampering with the results.