Abel Chelangat won 2024 Rwenzori Marathon in record time

In August 2024, 29-year-old Abel Chelangat from Bukwo District in eastern Uganda completed the Rwenzori Marathon 42-kilometre course in an impressive 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 59 seconds to win the third edition of the annual event held in Kasese District. Chelangat also walked away with a cash prize of 10 million shillings before going on to compete in more long-distance races both locally and internationally.