NRM primary winners in Kampala vow to wrestle seats from opposition ahead of 2026 polls

Winners of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for parliamentary flag bearers in Kampala have vowed to take area seats from the opposition ahead of next year’s general elections. They say the elections, held across 519 constituencies for directly elected MPs and Woman MPs, were marred by irregularities that they hope the party leadership will address.