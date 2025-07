NRM sets up election tribunal to receive complaints from aggrieved parties

The NRM Electoral Commission has declared Amina Lukanga as the winner of the party flag for the Kampala Woman MP seat. The race attracted four candidates: Amina Lukanga, Shamim Nanfuma, Safina Sofia Kenyangi, and Joweria Namuli Zake. Meanwhile, the party has set up an election petitions tribunal, which has opened its registry to receive complaints from aggrieved parties.