MOTORSPORT: Micheal Mukula Jr wins national sprint championship title

Micheal Mukula Junior has won the national sprint championship title for the 2022 motorsport season after coming second in today's Champions sprint held in Busiika. The upcoming driver garnered 18 points in today's event and made the highest tally of 55 points this season. Yasin Nasser came first in today's event ahead of Mukula, Omar Mayanja and Ronald Ssebuguzi in second, third and fourth place respectively.