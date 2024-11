Matovu triumphs over Kanaabi in National Boxing League

Cobap Boxing Club’s sensation Ukasha Matovu defeated KCCA’s Alex Kanaabi in the National Boxing Champions League at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo, securing a split decision in a 67 kg bout. Before this, Bashir Serugo of Zebra Boxing Club defeated Kololo High School’s Nerrick Bulabe in a 71 kg fight. Similarly, Reagan Magumba from Lukanga won against Kyengera’s Eddie Kimera in a unanimous decision, among other bouts. We have the highlights.