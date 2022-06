MASAZA CUP: Buwekula clinches UGX50m partnership deal

Buwekula Saaza Football Club and Akvo International have signed a two year partnership worth 50 million shillings. This as the 2021 Masaza cup runners up prepare to open their title campaign for the 2022 edition this weekend. Buwekula will be facing off with Gomba in one of the eight games scheduled to take place this weekend. Assistant Coach Frank Kitindidde says the partnership is motivation for his boys ahead of the long season.