Makerere University Ladies, Kampala Queens battle to goalless draw

Makerere University Ladies and Kampala Queens played to a goalless draw in one of the Finance Trust Women Super League games held at Makerere University grounds on Saturday. The two teams are now tied at 5 points in second position, just one point behind table leaders Kawempe Muslim Ladies, who will take on She Maroons tomorrow at Luzira. Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs secured their first win of the season after edging Tooro Queens 1-0 in Bugoloobi.