Magogo announces withdrawal of U23 from CAF tourney

FUFA has decided to withdraw the National U23 team from the upcoming AFCON qualifiers which are due in South Sudan. The decision was announced by federation President Moses Magogo during its 98th general assembly held in Gulu City. Magogo attributed the decision to the lack of financial resources to support the team. Recently sports federations heads met with the ministry of finance to express their concern over the government's decision to cut the sports budget in the second quarter release.