Lower secondary schools set to start compulsory physical education

The government has included compulsory physical Educations for lower secondary school students starting with the first term of the academic year 2022. This, as the Ministry of Education and Sports, moves to promote sports talent development among schools going children. State Minister for sports, Denis Hamson Obua told NTV Sport that the development comes at the time when the Department of Physical Education has embarked on reviewing the 1964 National Sports Policy in bid to harmonise the law with the new trends of sports development.