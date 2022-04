Kilembe mines wins Helmet Golf Championship

Kilembe mines golf club garnered 1103 net scores against Entebbe to win the Helmet Golf tournament last evening. Agaba Anthony, the secretary Uganda golf union assured members that the union is working tirelessly to secure land titles for golf courses across the country. Ronald Kwikiriza the club chairman called for more competition. The tournament was played at Kilembe mines golf course which attracted over 100 players across the country.