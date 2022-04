KCCA FC FUNDING: Kyofatogabye challenges team to revive season’s dreams

State minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye has pledged one hundred million shilling government money to KCCA football club players revolving fund aimed at supporting the players’ welfare. The minister who was interacting with the team for the first time since his appointment last year says the fund is geared towards fighting the cancer of former football players turning into beggars in their retirement.