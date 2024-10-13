Kawempe muslim ladies in 1-0 win in the super league

In more soccer, Defending champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies continued their perfect start to the 2024/2025 Finance Trust Women Super League season with a hard-fought 1-nil victory over she Maroons in a game that was played in Luzira. Shadia Nabirye scored the lone goal that gave Kawempe the three crucial points. Meanwhile, Rines SS registered their first point of the season after playing out to a one-all draw with newly promoted Amus College in Wakiso.