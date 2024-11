Kasujja triumphs in blood warriors championship

Ugandan boxer Henry Kasujja earned a hard-fought win against Tanzania’s Issa Maneva in a ten-round welterweight contest at Club Obligato. Dubbed the Blood Warriors Championship, the event was organized to raise awareness about sickle cell disease in Africa. In another fight, Uganda’s Joshua Tusingwire beat Ramathan Twama-Dhani from Tanzania. There were also MMA fights.