Kampala Queens secure 2-0 victory over Rines SS

Kampala Queens beat Rines SS Women Football Club 2-0 to register their second win of the season in one of the Women’s Super League games played today in Wakiso. After a goalless first half, Sumayiya Nalumu and Zainah Nandede scored two goals within two minutes for Kampala Queens. The victory pushes Kampala Queens to second position for now, with eight points.