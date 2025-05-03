NRM Parliamentary Caucus backs barazas to boost voter register participation

The NRM Parliamentary Caucus has resolved to support the party’s decision to hold public gatherings, known as barazas, to encourage members to participate in the nationwide voter register display exercise. The resolution was made during a caucus meeting held at State House, Entebbe. According to Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, the barazas—scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in villages across the country—will provide NRM members an opportunity to verify and correct their details on the voters' register.