UICT trains visually impaired in basic computer skills to promote digital inclusion

In a related development, the Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology (UICT) has begun training persons with visual impairment in basic computer skills to promote digital inclusion. The initiative aims to help participants build confidence in using digital technology, access employment opportunities, and thrive in today’s digital world. According to Prof. Christian Bernareggi from the University of Turin, digital literacy remains low among persons with disabilities, placing them at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing digital services and securing meaningful employment.