Hoima City residents raise alarm over failed and vandalized street lights

Residents of Hoima City have expressed concern over the failure of recently installed street lights. The lights were installed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Project (USMID), funded by the World Bank, to improve urban roads in the city. However, several lights on key streets—such as Main Street, Old Tooro Road, Wright Road, Coronation Road, Rukurato Road, Bunyoro Kitara Road, and Kwebiiha Road—are no longer functioning. Some have been stolen or vandalized, raising concerns about the project's sustainability and security.