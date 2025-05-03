Civil society urges government to boost funding for eye health services

Civil society, through the National Eye Health Dialogue, has called on the government to increase funding for eye health services across the country. According to Dr. Alex Wasomoka, the Commissioner for Eye Health Services at the Ministry of Health, there are significant staffing gaps at regional referral hospitals and Health Centre IVs. He noted that the current resources are only sufficient to cover staff wages, leaving critical service delivery needs unmet. The National Eye Health Breakfast was organized to deliberate on sustainable solutions to the growing eye health challenges, which often lead to disability. Report compiled by Rachael Nabisubi.