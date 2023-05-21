ICE STOCK SPORT: Uganda hosts first tourney in Makerere

Uganda has hosted its first ice stock sport competition today at Makerere University which saw more than 20 players from Uganda and Kenya turn up for the competition. In his remarks, Tim Ngugi the Ice Stock Sports president in Kenya urged Uganda Ice Stock leaders to organize more local competitions that will help in the promotion of the sport across the country. This is Uganda's first competitive event since the introduction of the sport in October 2021.