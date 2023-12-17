Hundreds in Gulu join charity run to support agriculture

Hundreds turned up today in Gulu in a charity run to raise money for agricultural mechanization in Northern Uganda. The run saw eight new tractors and plowing discs donated to support small-scale farmers. The drive is headed by more than 400 farmers under the Northern Uganda Tractor Operators and Farmers Association SACCO Limited (NUTOFA). The run was also intended to raise awareness and mobilize resources for the establishment of six regional agricultural mechanization hubs.