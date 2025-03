Heathens, Kobs draw 11-all in Uganda Rugby Premiership

Heathens Rugby Club and Kobs shared the spoils after drawing 11-all at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Game Week 10 of this season's Uganda Rugby Premiership. Kobs remain in 2nd position with 39 points, while Heathens are in 4th position with 31 points ahead of the final regular season match next weekend. Here are the highlights.