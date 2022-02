Heathens beat Pirates 20-10 at Kyadondo

It was a clash of table leaders taking on the second placed team, at Kyadondo rugby grounds, when Heathens hosted Pirates. Going into the game, it was a case of who blinks first as both teams put their unbeaten run on the line. Heathens carried the day by 20-10 but didn't get the desired bonus points. The win takes Heathens 5 points clear of Pirates but the fight is still far from over.