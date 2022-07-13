GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL: CAF eyes early talent nurturing

20 schools will take part in the inaugural CAF African Schools Championship that was launched by CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe. The aim of the competition is to help grow football at the grassroots level. The teams comprise of 10 boys teams and 10 girls teams. The teams will be divided into two groups of 5 each in their respective categories with the top two from either group facing off in the final. The Champions in both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories will represent Uganda at the CECAFA Schools Championship from which the winners will go on to play at next March’s CAF Africa Schools Championships.