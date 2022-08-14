Fort Portal International nursing school wins para race

Fort portal International nursing school and Kagando school of nursing emerged the winners in the Rwenzori paramedics' institutional athletics competition on Saturday. Crispus Mumbere won the 10,000m race and implored the government to focus on other regions for talent search. Fort Portal International nursing school warn men with 18 gold medals while Kagando school of nursing warn the ladies with 17 gold medals. The competition attracted seven health training institutions across the region and was held at kagando school of nursing in kasese district.