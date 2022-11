FOOTBALL: Wakiso giants beat Gaddafi 1-0, as Vipers whip UPDF

Wakiso Giants rose to the summit of the Uganda premier league, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Army side Gaddafi FC. The purple sharks have now garnered 18 points from eight games. Elsewhere in Kitende, hosts Vipers Sports club beat UPDF FC 4 goals to nil to rise to third place behind leaders Waksio giants and second-placed BUL FC.