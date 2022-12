EAST AFRICA T20 SERIES: Juma Miyagi, a promising bowler

Last week, Cricket Cranes coach Laurence Mahatlane named his 14-man squad for the upcoming East Africa T20 series in Kigali this December. Juma Miyagi is one of the players on the team. The bowler got his break in April this year after impressing at the U19 Cricket World Cup. The youngster hasn't looked back since then.