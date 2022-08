Cricket Cranes take on Kenya ICC World Cup League B

Cricket Cranes take on Kenya on Wednesday in Jersey in the ICC World Cup Challenge League B which is the passway to the 2023 World Cup in India. The two neighbours are fighting for the lone ticket to the 2023 ICC World Cup alongside Jersey and Hong Kong. Now with three games left, Uganda is third on the log with 18 points behind leaders Hong Kong and hosts Jersey and they can't afford any slips.