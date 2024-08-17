Cheptegei calls for young Sebei athletes as he transitions to marathon

Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, who announced that he will shift from track athletics to marathon running after this year's Olympic Games, has now requested his superiors in the Uganda Police to recruit more young people from the Sebei region to fill his void in track athletics. Cheptegei, who was attending a dinner organized by the Uganda Police to welcome back their athletes from Paris, also mentioned that his counterpart Peruth Chemutai, who won silver in the steeplechase, has also transitioned to marathon running.