CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Vipers depart for to Mazembe encounter

Vipers SC depart the country on Wednesday ahead of their Africa champions league return leg with TP Mazembe in DR of Congo due this weekend. The Ugandan representatives travel to Kinshasa with a minimal chances of making the group stages of the championship following a goal-less draw in the first leg played at St Mary’s stadium in kitende last weekend. Forward Milton Kalisa believes despite the draw in Kitende, his side picked up positives that will help them sail through to the next stage of the championship.