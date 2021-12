Bul FC run riot beating Arua Hills 4-0

Esenu Musa scored twice while Ibrahim Nsimbe and Ibrahim Kazindwa added one each as Bul FC thrashed Arua Hills FC 4-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe. Sadiq Ssempijji, the Assistant coach of Arua hills says that today was not their day they did whatever they could but failed to score.