BASKETBALL: KIU Rangers beat Miracle by 68-67 points

KIU Rangers bounced back from their narrow 68-67 defeat at the hands of UCU Lady Canons to overwhelm Miracle Ravens 75- 52. The game, that was played at Lugogo Arena saw the Rangers dominate all four quarters but it was the last two quarters where they pulled away. Player of the game Sharon Kirabo led KIU scoring with 16pts and 15 rebounds.