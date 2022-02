AFRICA WOMEN’S CUP OF NATIONS: Crested Canes return to AWCON after 21 years

Africa Women’s Cup of Nations because Uganda is returning to the big stage after a 20-year break. Now the Crested Cranes secured their ticket to AWCON after the African football governing body CAF announced Kenya's withdrawal from this qualification tournament. Tonight we caught up with Majida Nantanda who was the captain when Uganda last participated in 2000 to give a sneak-peek of what awaits the Crested Crane.