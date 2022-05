AFCON QUALIFIERS: More internationals join Cranes camp ahead of Algeria game

The England based duo of Ibra Ssekajja and Nathan Odokonyero arrived in the Uganda Cranes camp this morning and brought the total number of foreign-based players who have so far reported in camp to eight. The Uganda Cranes are preparing to take on Algeria in Algers on June 4th before hosting Niger in Kitende on 8th June in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.