Youth tipped on how to avoid corruption

The government is appealing to youth leaders to cultivate a culture of working for the good of their country while avoiding unethical behavior. The call came through the deputy commissioner for Youth Affairs in the Office of the President, Mubarak Magomu, as he lectured youth leaders at the Uganda Technical College in Lira. This cohort of youth leaders is part of over 4,000 currently undergoing training in five different institutions of learning, across the country. The training aims at developing quality, human resources for the future, with a view to fighting corruption.