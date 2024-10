Workers petition Kiryandongo over unpaid wages

Over 70 casual workers behind Summit Project Ltd have petitioned the Kiryandongo district local government headquarters over the nonpayment of wages for over three months. The firm was contracted by the Ministry of Works to connect piped water to three sub-counties for 13.6 billion shillings in September 2023. However, it recently emerged that the contractor had abandoned the project, leaving casual laborers unpaid.