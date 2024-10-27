Wildlife populations drop 73% in 50 years

Conservationists are calling for increased commitment from all stakeholders to reverse the declining wildlife populations across the globe. The concern is reflected in the latest "Living Planet Report 2024" by the Worldwide Fund for Nature, which reveals damning statistics, showing a worrying decline in populations over the last 50 years. The Living Planet Index shows that during this period, the size of monitored wildlife populations has reduced by 73% on average, to almost three quarters.