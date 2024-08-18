Warning issued on substandard materials at Fosroc launch

Builders and those invested in the construction sector have been warned against using substandard materials, especially due to their proliferation in the market. This follows findings that engineers sometimes compromise on material quality, leading to building collapses. They have been advised to consult experts on the type and quality of materials before starting any construction work. This warning was issued at the launch and introduction of Fosroc as a building material by the East African Distributor.