What to look out for in the 2025 2026 National budget| Morning At NTV
ON THE GROUND :New political coalition forming ahead of 2026?
Uganda to defend title at KCB East Africa Golf Tour grand finale
Kampala University wins Taifa International Woodball Championship
Uganda International Para-Badminton Championships kick off with 10 countries
CHAN 2025 set for historic triple-host debut
Standard Chartered Uganda pledges support for $500B economy goal
EAC, AFDB launch $1M grant to boost sustainable industrialization
Uganda re rolls out USSD verification for COMESA yellow card
Rweera school appeals for support to sustain special needs unit
PFF continues nominations, Ssemujju Nganda picks form
NRM supporter seeks disqualification of Katikamu North nominee over bankruptcy claims
NRM members protest registrar replacement in Tororo county
Humanities teachers suspend strike after meeting with Museveni
PAC threatens to summon former LDC executive over printing machine procurement