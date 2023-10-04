VP Alupo urges Huawei to set up satellite stations for ICT

Vice President Jessica Alupo has called on Huawei Digital Technologies to establish permanent satellite stations in all regions of the country, serving as ICT, digital training, and refreshing hubs. Alupo made this request during her speech at the launch of the Huawei Digital ICT project for the Teso region, held at Katakwi Boma Grounds. The primary objective of these digital hubs is to equip various groups, including youth, women, and farmers, with skills and knowledge in digital technology, enhancing their capabilities in digital marketing