UPDF hosts regional forces in showcase of heritage

In moving away from past practice, the UPDF has started to display their culture to showcase their heritage at a ceremony at the Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka in Jinja. The cultural setup saw officers from Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Burundi showing off their heritage. Lt Col Frank Murema, a UPDF officer, attached to the Special Forces Command, says this cultural gala is aimed at collaboration in dealing with problems that may arise in our region. The Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Maj Gen George Igumba, welcomed the development and celebrated the rich tapestry of the cultures that make up our diverse community. First deputy prime minister Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga says the event is looking at improving socio-economic development in the region.