UNEB study reveals use of outdated questions in new curriculum

A study conducted by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has revealed that many teachers across the country are assessing students with outdated questions based on the old curriculum, which contradicts the objectives of the New Lower Secondary School Curriculum introduced in February 2020. The study, conducted in 300 secondary schools, has been released as Senior Four students—the first cohort to be assessed under the new curriculum—prepare for their final examinations in October this year.