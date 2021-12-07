UN Women partners with Tooro kingdom to end teen pregnancy

According to the newly released 2020 HIV/AIDS statistics by Uganda Aids Commission, Kabarole district in Western Uganda was ranked second in HIV/AIDs prevalence rate standing at 14.6 percent in the country second to Kalangala district in the first position with 18.8 percent that has attracted NGOs in HIV/AIDS intervention. The Aids Development Partner Group is now attempting to find out the cause of the burgeoning number of early pregnancies among the youth which has exposed them to HIV/AIDS and also find a solution to it.