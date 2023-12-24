UMSC Chairman suspends first Deputy Mufti Sheikh Ssemambo

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has announced the suspension of the 1st Deputy Mufti, Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo, from his duties. This decision follows what they describe as his failure to respect the oaths of protecting the Constitution and secrecy. UMSC accuses Ssemambo of appearing before the media and showing allegiance to other institutions. However, Ssemambo's lawyer argues that the chairperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Dr. Muhammad Lubega Kisambira, who authored the suspension letter, has no right to suspend Ssemambo because he was also suspended by the General Assembly that convened in Gangu, Wakiso district, on 16th and 17th December.